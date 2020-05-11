May is Nebraska Beef Month. Beef Month is about many things, one being the celebration of the beef industry in the state. Part of this celebration is savoring the beef - appreciating it, tasting it, enjoying it, but before beef can be experienced across the palates from the dinner table, it must first be sold and processed.
Selling beef is often done at sale barns. Other avenues of sale can be used, like video sales, on-site sales or on-line sales, but sale barns are the typical go-to place to sell cattle.
Ranchers and farmers bring their livestock to a sale barn to be sold. After the cattle are unloaded and penned in the sale barn yard, they are brought into the sale ring once the sale begins. Auctioneers then attempt to get the best possible market price from buyers sitting in sale ring seats bidding on the cattle. Hopefully, both seller and buyer leave satisfied.
Platte Valley Livestock Auction, Gering, has been in the business of selling cattle for many decades, satisfying both seller and buyer.
“Sally and I bought the sale barn in 1995,” owner Jerry Weekes said. “We lived here, and it happened to be that I bought it. We have always tried to do the best we can for our customers.”
Jerry and Sally Weekes operate the sale barn together with great pride. Since purchasing the business in 1995, they have prided themselves in selling ranch fresh cattle. Ranch fresh cattle, or country fresh cattle, are cattle raised on a ranch and brought directly to a sale barn where buyers purchase them for various reasons or needs.
“We take as much pride in selling your livestock…as you do in raising them,” Jerry said. “We sell country fresh cattle, and good cattle sell themselves.”
Ranchers work hard to raise their cattle, desiring, of course, the best possible price for them at the sale barn. Markets, however, ebb and flow with the tides of several things, like the major packers or processors in the nation.
“I believe the packers today have too much power,” Jerry said. “The four major packers in our nation control the market between them. They do it by controlling the Futures market. Each time a packer contracts a hoof (live animal), it sells the board, and the contract is based on the board price. Thus, the packer controls the board, which, in turn, affects the market as a whole, including what a rancher receives for his fat cattle at auction. Markets will continue to be against producers if packers remain in control.”
Like many things, the solution to something involves not just one thing but several. In the case of packer controlled markets, it’s not only loosening their grip on the market that needs attention but also freeing local, small packers to sell beef commercially, Jerry believes.
“Control on the small packers needs loosened,” Jerry said. “Currently, in Nebraska I can’t sell you beef from one of my cows through a small packer because neither of us is federally inspected…in this way packers are forcing the funnel of beef processing to themselves. The fat market will work if packer control is dissolved and small packers can sell beef to people commercially. I humbly say that I’m not against the packers, but I realize the packers are dealing the cards in a way to win the game.”
Of course, beef inspection is a good thing. Consumers may question beef that’s not federally inspected or certified. Inspection and certification mean that the USDA’s Food and Safety Inspection Service has officially evaluated a meat product sold for consumption in the United States. Still, some consumers may be willing to forgo this inspection or certification so long as the beef is raised in the states.
“The beef industry in the United States is governed by safety rules and regulations even at the producer level so that beef raised in the states should be consumer safe without federal inspection,” Jerry said.
If beef in Nebraska one day becomes available through local, small packers without federal inspection, the choice to purchase and consume it will rest solely with the consumer. Until then, all beef purchased retail in Nebraska and the United States, whether exported and/or imported, is subject to federal inspection and certification. If not federal inspection, state inspection, like in the state of Wyoming. Wyoming is now a ranch-to-consumer state, beef that’s state inspected at a local packer can be sold commercially. Currently, short of passing a law, there is no such practice in Nebraska.
Beyond frustration with packer control of the beef market and his proposed solutions, Jerry Weekes loves the business of selling cattle and the people of the cattle industry.
“I enjoy the people. The people of the cattle industry are far and away the best people in the world,” Jerry said. “I can ship someone cattle over the phone or just over a handshake. It’s the cleanest, most honest industry I know.”
