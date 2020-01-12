Researchers and producers came together on Tuesday for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Crop Production Clinic.
The clinic is one of several that will take place across the state, offering producers insight into current research projects and issues they may face in 2020.
“It’s an opportunity for researchers to highlight what they’ve been working on,” said Chris Protcor, a weed management extension educator who had coordinated the event for the last four years.
The goal is to help producers be more profitable. During the conference, producers could also get recertified in pesticide application.
“That’s a big piece of this,” Proctor said.
The clinics have taken place annually since 1974, he said. Producers had the chance to learn about the latest in pest management and pesticide safety, weed management, soil health, water management, economics and crop production, in addition to other topics.
“We also have marketing and economics,” Proctor said.
Marketing is constantly changing and can be a challenge for producers.
“It’s a big piece of farming today,” Proctor said. “Successful farmers are good marketers.”
The extreme weather events of 2019 were discussed, as well as the Gering-Fort Laramie canal breach. Producers also heard a breakdown of the Farm Bill and decisions that will need to be made relating to it, along with financial considerations that should be made in 2020.
Additional clinics will be held in York on Jan. 14, followed by one in Mead on Jan. 15. The Nebraska Crop Management Conference is slated for Jan. 22-23 in Kearney.
“That’s a two-day conference, so we’re able to get a little more in depth,” Proctor said.
For more information about upcoming clinics and events, visit extension.unl.edu.
