Aulick Leasing has a can-do attitude that is needed to perform the many necessary operations to rehaul sugar beets, Kevin Fulk, vice president of operations for Aulick Leasing, said.
It’s a job that has required careful handling of employees and equipment since 2003.
“Sugar beet rehaul runs 24/7 from Sept. 1 to the end of February with no breaks for holidays or adverse weather,” Fulk said.
Even if bad weather forces Aulick to park its road trucks, certain other trucks must still haul yard beets to keep the factory hoppers full.
Day and night, seven days per week, good weather and bad, holidays or not, the trucks continually operate. Once rehaul begins in the fall, it does not stop until finished in late winter, which certainly demands a can-do attitude.
Aulick must coordinate a number of moving parts in rehaul, such as 350 part-time and full-time drivers, 70 Freightliner trucks, 12 John Deere 844 and 824 loaders, 40 loader operators, 15 shop mechanics, and numerous office and support staff.
Even portable toilets, truck windshield, headlight and marker light cleaning solutions, engine oil, engine antifreeze, paper towels and other necessary products must be stocked throughout the rehaul season.
Aulick Leasing succeeds in seeing all these moving parts run smoothly, Fulk said.
Currently, Aulick Leasing rehauls sugar beets to three Western Sugar facilities: Scottsbluff; Fort Morgan, Colorado and Lovell, Wyoming.
The pile grounds from which Aulick loads the beets are many. Western Sugar’s Scottsbluff facility alone receives rehaul beets hauled by Aulick from Ogallala, Big Springs, Mirage Flats, Alliance, Hemingford, Bayard, Kimball, and Torrington and Wheatland, Wyoming.
“Pile grounds are geographically placed to benefit farmers,” Fulk said.
Beet growers bring their crop to these pile grounds so they can be taken to a receiving facility.
“We will rehaul 2.5 million tons of beets this season, and each custom quad axle trailer has a 35-ton capacity,” Fulk said.
How much diesel fuel is needed to operate these trucks and other equipment?
“16,000 gallons per day,” Fulk said.
Even more necessary than fuel are Aulick’s employees.
“Everyone is needed — managers, office staff, shop workers, operators, drivers, etc.,” Fulk said.
Regarding drivers, many may think driving big trucks with big trailers that haul big loads is a young person’s job, but “the average driver age at Aulick Leasing is 57,” Fulk said.
“And a large percent of our seasonal rehaul drivers return on an annual basis,” added the company’s human resources director, Kenny Wineman.
Beet rehaul is a complex job, but there is joy in the midst of the hard work. For Fulk, part of the joy comes from completing the job.
“It’s great to see the many moving parts of rehaul run seamlessly, and the job is actually pulled off,” Fulk said.
Aulick will complete yet another season of sugar beet rehaul within several weeks. Until then, the beet goes on.
