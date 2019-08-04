This year’s Scotts Bluff County Fair home arts champions included: Grand Champion Baked Goods Phyllis Aller, Reserve Champion Handicrafts Peggy Fulk, Youth Reserve Champion Baked Goods Justin Knouse, Whitney Riesen, Elsie Knouse, Youth Reserve Champion Crocheting Justin Vance, Youth Grand Champion Decorative Arts Student Grand Champion Decorative Arts Savannah Batt, Youth Grand Champion Handicrafts Kate Lerwick, Youth Grand Champion Photography Ella Anderson, Youth Grand Champion Crocheting Kathryn Vance. Grand and Reserve Champion Canned Goods Lorrie Williams, Grand Champion Knitting and Grand Champion Crocheting Shelley Henderson, Reserve Champion Baked Goods Renee Fertig, Youth Reserve Champion Zanizeh (Niki) Chavez, Grand Champion Quilts Betty Steinwart, Grand Champion Handicrafts Richard Meter, Reserve Champion Textile Arts Sharon James, Grand Champion Decorative Arts Kay Grote, Grand Champion Photography Don Gentry, Reserve Champion Dimensional Arts Dean Anderson, Reserve Champion Crocheting Lori Karpen, Reserve Champion Knitting Laurie Alkire, and Youth Reserve Champion Quilts Foster John. Not pictured are: Grand Champion Dimensional Arts Pam Perry, Youth Grand Champion Baked Goods Elizabeth Fuss, Grand Champion Woodworking Mitchell Meyers, Youth Grand Champion Quilts Jaxie John, Grand Champion Textile Arts Marianne Relka, Reserve Champion Woodworking Austin Lentfer, Youth Reserve Champion Photography Cara Schlothauer, Reserve Champion Quilts Faye Splichal, Reserve Champion Decorative Arts Connie Maness, Student Reserve Champion Sergio Anguiano, and Youth Reserve Champion Photography Halle Knutson.