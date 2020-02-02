Saturday night the Bearcats family grew by two as Jane the goat gave birth to twin bucklings at Scottsbluff High School.
Agriculture teachers Shane Talkington and Alan Held watched the goats through video surveillance on their phones during the weekend and decided to go to the high school Saturday at 10:30 p.m. to check on Jane.
“We watched on our phones and decided to come in,” Talkington said. “With her first one, we helped pull the kid out because it had one of its legs back.”
Once Jane dried off her first kid, she gave birth to the second one on her own. The first one was born at 11:19 p.m. weighing 9 pounds, 12 ounces. Then at 11:42 p.m., Jane gave birth to another buckling, weighing 9 pounds, 4 ounces.
Carlie Enns, SHS theater teacher, learned about the bucklings over the weekend when yearbook teacher Marqi Keim text her.
“Marqi Keim text me a picture and I think they’re adorable,” Enns said.
Before the school day started, Enns walked down to the agriculture wing to meet the bucklings.
“This morning during first period I went down and got to pet them,” Enns said. “They’re really soft.” As she held one in her arms, Enns said Jane became upset.
“Mamma wasn’t happy when Mr. Held took the second baby out of the pen,” she said. “He had to put her back before she calmed down.”
Enns told her students on Monday and several classes took time to walk down and see the new Bearcats.
“They’re adorable. I love them,” said Brianna Hightower. “I would very much like to cuddle with them. They’re tiny.”
Hightower said she would be excited to name the bucklings and would like to get her picture taken with one of them.
“Sign me up,” she said. “I love animals.”
Allison Carpenter and her family have owned Jane for two years after Carpenter decided to keep Jane after showing her at the county fair in the market division. Carpenter was out of town, competing in the show choir competition, so she did not see the bucklings until Sunday.
“I was watching the goats on the cameras that are watching over the pens,” she said. “I was very excited to see them, especially since I had been gone for the birth.”
Because of the cameras, Carpenter was able to see what time the bucklings were born. The goats will remain at SHS for a while longer before the Carpenters bring them home.
“We plan to take the goats home after about a week, or we may wait for the other doe that is here to give birth so that we can bring them home at the same time,” she said.
The Carpenters will then raise the bucks for the fair where they will be sold.
Students are working to organize fundraising events for the two bucklings. One is a kiss a goat fundraiser. The other fundraiser took place between the Friday night boys and girls basketball games where the public could take photos with the goats for $1. Carpenter said the proceeds were donated to the Humane Society.
The students, once again, submitted names for the kids, which were announced during the Friday games.
Talkington said he will have some of the quine and small animal science students give the bucklings their vaccinations.
Goats can live between 7 to 12 years on average. When they reach that age, they start to lose condition similar to cattle.
