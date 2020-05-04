The Sellman Ranch sits southeast of Crawford, past the Crow Butte uranium mine, through the trees and winding hills of Pine Ridge with spectacular views, out on the sprawling and flat table. Butch Sellman and family own and operate the third generation ranch.
Butch’s dad, Marshall Sellman, started the ranch in 1972 after moving from his parent’s ranch in New Mexico.
“Dad moved from New Mexico in 1972,” Butch Sellman said. “He came here to Nebraska for the good cow country, the good people, good grass, and area.”
The family operates the business with great pride and offers quality service and cattle to their customers.
“We take great pride in good cattle and quality service to our customers,” Butch Sellman said. “We enjoy this business and have always demanded our cattle being raised in a particular manner and perform for our buyers.”
Like most ranches, the Sellman Ranch is involved in many agricultural activities. Its operation is diverse.
“We’re in the registered Angus business, seed stock” Adam Sellman said. “We also purchase a lot of calves through sale barns in the fall, background some calves, run some cattle through feedlots, and raise hay. We’re diversified, involved in all phases of the cattle business.”
Some people may wonder what “registered” cattle mean.
“Registered cattle are papered cattle; we know the blood lines of the mother and the sire,” Adam Sellman explained. “It involves a pedigree that can be traced back as far as 100 years in some cases.”
From the ranch’s registered and seed stock cattle sales to raising yearlings to fattening cattle to replacement cattle to haying, diversity helps the ranch through lean times, like now during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The situation is very real right now, and diversification is important to help us get through,” Butch Sellman said. “We also rely on the people who help us sell the cattle. In addition, the most important thing for farm and ranch people is to talk to your banker; he helps us get through.”
Bankers and good business practices are needed because ranching is a business. Ranchers are business owners, agricultural entrepreneurs.
“I take great pride in being a business owner; ranching is a business just like any business,” Adam Sellman said.
Many businesses give back to the community in which they operate, including the Sellman Ranch.
“I also take pride in helping the community, like 4-H boards and FFA. We’re involved in our community.” Adam said.
“I’m very proud of Adam and my family that they’re contributors in the community,” Butch Sellman said. “We’re also proud of the fact the United States raises the safest, most palatable food product there is. We are pioneers in genomics and genetics in producing the greatest beef there is, and all countries look to us for that. The quality of Nebraska beef is exceptional.”
All businesses face challenges. The Sellman family faces challenges with the attitude that the glass is half full, not half empty.
“Adam is great at this — always be positive, the glass is half full, tomorrow is a great day, look forward to it,” Butch Sellman said. “One thing about agriculture is that we see disaster so much, like wind, hail, fire, snow, and death of livestock, which for some is hard to handle, so I say to ranch people, remain positive and be extremely proud of what we do.”
One of the greatest challenges in ranching is the lack of control over the product being produced.
“We don’t have control of the product we raise,” Butch Sellman said. “For example, when the packing industry slows down, we get deducted terrible, losing hundreds of dollars on a steer while the packer still makes hundreds on that same steer. We raised that animal for 13-15 months, but the packer only had it for seven days. And there are only four packers, a monopoly that sets the market.”
Butch and Adam Sellman believe the solution to this loss of control of their product is a return to live markets.
“The solution is live market,” Adam said. “A lot of cattle are sold contract with packers three to six months out, which puts control in their hands. Instead, we need to get back to selling live market once per month, which removes speculation and focuses on supply and demand, forcing packers to bid against one another for the product instead of setting the market.”
Live market is akin to selling cattle in a sale barn, where many buyers are bidding on the same product. There’s competition for the product, which usually means receiving the best possible price. The Sellman Ranch holds an annual performance bull sale, a live market sale of Angus, Hereford and SimAngus bulls.
The Sellman Ranch will continue its heritage into the next generation, the fourth generation on the ranch.
“My two grandsons, Jake and Wiley, graduate high school this year and plan to come back to the ranch after college,” Butch said. “I am blessed to have all my children on the ranch; all my children and their families are involved in the operation.
“Blessings are one thing, realizing them another. I realize how blessed I am to have all the family involved in the ranching operation.”
