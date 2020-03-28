All ranches perform the timeless task of driving cattle periodically. Over the hills and through the valleys, short distances and long, bad weather and good, cattle must be moved from one place to another from time to time. Whether to better grass or a different feeding place or to corrals or to a calving area or for grass rotation, ranchers often move cattle from one spot to another. The drive sometimes takes place on a highway.
Highways present certain challenges, like traffic, but with fences on both sides, they make a good alley for cattle to follow to their next area of grazing or feeding or whatever the purpose of the move.
The Agate Springs Ranch between Mitchell and Harrison recently drove multiple head of replacement heifers to their feeding area. The heifers were led by a tractor and feed wagon and drove by a cowboy on a horse across the Niobrara River bridge into a pasture across from the turn to Agate Fossil Beds National Monument. The Sioux County Sheriff even got involved; he was there to stop traffic. Again, traffic can be a challenge in driving cattle sometimes.
“Once in a while, not often, while driving cattle on a highway, someone who doesn’t know what’s going on will drive thru and scatter the herd,” ranch hand of Agate Springs Ranch Steve Westover said.
Like most ranch hands, Westover drives cattle many times each year.
“We drive cattle constantly throughout the year,” Westover said. “We’re either taking them to different pasture or, like today, bringing them back to a feeding area after working them. We had to work these replacement heifers because there was some sickness after the last storm.
“Ranching is labor-intensive. It’s hard work, but I enjoy being outdoors,” Westover said. “Of course, being outdoors isn’t enjoyable when the weather is bad.”
Whatever the weather, cattle have to be moved, and moving involves the use of various types of equipment.
Ranchers use all kinds of things to move cattle – dirt-bikes, 4-wheelers, horses, pickups, tractors, feed wagons, hay sleds, cow dogs, etc. Whatever gets the job done.
“We primarily use 4-wheelers and horses,” Westover said. “Today was unique, because we were taking the heifers back to their winter-feeding area after working them, so I led the herd with the tractor and feed wagon. Usually, we don’t lead them at all, just follow and drive them.”
Most motorists eventually encounter a cattle drive, at least motorists in rural areas. Some drivers know how to respond, and some do not.
“Slow down, go slow, look out for cattle, horses and cow dogs, and don’t get out of your car,” University of Wyoming Extension Educator Barton Stam wrote.
You may also want to completely stop and wait.
“I suggest you stop at a safe distance and wait for the cattle to move off the road,” Sioux County Sheriff Chad McCumbers said.
