Mark, Erin, Cooper, Tatum and Teague Mazza recently moved to east-central Banner County, where they purchased a farm/ranch in a “step of faith,” Erin said. This step involved leaving a farm/ranch operation in another state, uprooting their children, leaving family and friends, purchasing land, equipment and livestock here, and all other things associated with a move. They’re here. The family is settled in the area and doing what they love – farming and ranching. “It’s our heritage; farming/ranching is who we are, not just what we do,” Mark said.
What brought the Mazza family to western Nebraska?
A flyer, Mark said with a laugh.
God used a real estate flyer to get their attention, Mark said.
Mark and Erin were looking to hopefully make a move, but doors seemed to be closed…then they spotted the flyer that advertised the Banner County property and thought, “Well, let’s take a look.”
After a visit to the east-central Banner County farm/ranch, the door of opportunity to purchase it opened wide and the sale was secured. Much of Erin’s family resides in Nebraska, which made the decision to move here easier, the family expressed. The family strongly expressed it was the hand of God that brought them to this wonderful and beautiful ranch and land.
“It’s a divine blessing,” they said.
The Mazza family work together on the farm/ranch raising chickens, turkeys, sheep, llamas, milk goats, pigs, horses and cattle. Dogs and cats also roam around the farmyard.
Future plans include raising meat goats. Like Fisher Price’s “See ‘n Say,” all kinds of animal sounds can be heard on the Mazza farm/ranch.
In addition to raising animals, the family also raises crops – corn, wheat, alfalfa and grass,” Erin said.
Whether animal production or crop production or both, the Mazza family is busy all yearlong.
Calving season is approaching for the Mazza family, and they hope to increase their herd size to match their grazing acres.
In addition to the family’s farming/ranching operation, Erin homeschools the kids.
When the Mazza’s do have time to relax, they enjoy playing games and watching movies as a family. They love working and playing together .
The family’s favorite thing about farming/ranching is calving and harvest.
Dad, mom and the kids appreciate seeing the miracle of life over and over during calving season as they witness cows giving birth to their calves.
Of course, this comes at a price of lost sleep, as many calves are born in nighttime hours. Cows about to calve must be periodically checked each night as well, often hourly.
At harvest, the family enjoys “the fruit of their hands,” Mark said, and their “sweat equity,” Erin added.
The family appreciates seeing the end result of their labor.
The Mazza family shared advice for young farmers/ranchers or anyone: “It’s better to fail forward than watch life pass you by.” Mark, Erin, Cooper, Tatum and Teague moved forward in their quest to farm/ranch.
The Mazza family is not watching life pass them by. They are actively engaged in farming/ranching, or as Erin calls it, “Franching.”
