Two retired farmers share their thoughts on how farming has changed over the years

Sitting around a table at Arby’s restaurant in Scottsbluff, two retired farmers discussed the major and beneficial changes in farming over the course of their long careers.
Jerry Lind and Richard Nuss, both area farmers, spent their lives in the business of working the soil and producing crops and livestock. Their collective farming experience, wisdom and insight equal almost a century.
Both Lind and Nuss shared what they believe are five major areas of change in farming over their lifetime: center-pivot irrigation; equipment; herbicides and pesticides; GPS (Global Positioning System); and seed modification.
IRRIGATION
Center-pivot irrigation is similar to walking or traveling lawn sprinklers, only on a much larger scale and with more sprinkler heads. The pivot travels around the field while numerous sprinklers water the crops.
“Center-pivot irrigation allows today’s farmers the benefit of planting in any direction desired or needed, whereas gravity irrigation means a farmer must plant in the direction of the natural slope of the land,” said Nuss. Lind said center-pivot irrigation made things much easier.
EQUIPMENT
Equipment, like tractors and combines, have vastly improved. They are more expensive, but a farmer can get much more done because of the improved size and function of modern equipment, both Lind and Nuss said. Bigger equipment matters for many reasons, like decreasing the number of passes through a field, which equates to less fuel costs, less equipment wear, less labor hours, and less soil compaction.
“Those things benefit the farmer,” Lind and Nuss said.
GPS
“GPS in equipment has also vastly improved farming in that it allows for straighter rows and hands-free operation of equipment. The tractor actually steers itself,” Nuss said.
With GPS, the farmer does not steer the tractor but simply monitors gauges and the GPS itself.
HERBICIDES
Modern herbicides and pesticides really improved farming, Nuss said.
“The best change in farming over the years was the introduction of Roundup,” Nuss said.
Roundup is a herbicide that makes raising certain crops like sugar beets possible today, Nuss said..
“If it were not for Roundup, beet crops would be choked-out by weeds” Nuss said.
Though Monsanto, who produces Roundup, faces lawsuits for not warning users that its herbicide may be linked to cancer, the World Health Organization (WHO) reports, “Possible presence of residues in crops and edible animal tissues is negligible.”
WHO further reports, “While the formulation Roundup is acutely toxic to humans when ingested intentionally or accidently, dermal absorption is low, and no adverse effects are expected in properly protected workers.”
SEED MODIFICATION
“Seed modification is a major change in farming as well,” Lind said. Lind said sugar beet seeds have been developed to germinate only one beet instead of several beets as in the past, which required thinning and intense labor. “It used to be that a beet seed produced up to three beets and we had to go in and thin them by hand so that only one beet would grow. It was tiring, hard work, but seed modification solved that,” Lind said.
Farming supply businesses have changed too, according to another man sitting at the table - Kent Greenwalt, retired owner and operator of Greenwalt’s Feed and Farm Supply, Scottsbluff.
“The biggest change I saw over the years was the decrease in cattle feeders. Every farmer fed cattle in the past. Now, it’s large feedlots,” he said.
Kent also reminisced over the fact he could not keep enough cattle squeeze chutes in stock, especially those made by Powder River.
Center-pivots. Bigger, better equipment. Self-steering equipment. Powerful weed-killers and insect-killers. Seed modification. Feedlots instead of family farm feeders. Farming has certainly changed.
