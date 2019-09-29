In 2011, Harold Minge donated six longhorn cattle to Legacy of the Plains.
“He loved longhorns,” said Harold’s wife Barb. “They were his hobby.”
Harold passed away unexpectedly in June, but prior to his death he’d marked down six more cattle that were to be donated to the museum. On Tuesday, Barb handed over the brand inspection paperwork to Legacy’s executive director David Wolfe and six longhorn heifers were unloaded into a pasture next to the museum.
The total number of longhorns at the museum is now 18, with plans to have a steer delivered in October. All six of the new heifers are bred and are expected to begin calving in April.
Wolfe said the longhorns are the most popular thing at the museum, with people regularly stopping on the side of the highway to snap a picture of them.
He said that Harold was a big part of Legacy of the Plains and the museum staff was humbled by the donation. In addition to the cattle, nearly $2,500 had been donated to the museum as a memorial for Harold.
“It means a lot to us to continue his legacy,” Wolf said.
