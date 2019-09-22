According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median number of years that a person stays at a job is just over four and a half.
Margaret Harriger is an overachiever.
She grew up on a farm near Mitchell and attended high school there. As she neared graduation, she heard about a job opening at Pathfinder Irrigation.
They were looking for a cost clerk, preferably someone who had no plans to go off to college.
“I applied for the job,” Harriger said. “I graduated on Tuesday and went to work the next Monday.”
That was 59 years ago.
In the time since, Harriger’s title has changed to secretary/treasurer. Other things have changed, too, such as the crops of the region.
“The sugar beets are kind of new,” Harriger said, explaining that the crop has grown in popularity since she began working.
Technological advancements have also shaped the industry.
“Another big change that we’ve seen is all of the pivots going in, instead of running irrigation water down their ditches and their fields,” Harriger said.
She said about 75 percent of the producers that Pathfinder serves utilize pivots.
At her desk, Harriger is surrounded by Mickey Mouse figurines.
“That started maybe 40 years ago with my brother finding a Mickey Mouse in my aunt’s garbage can,” Harriger said. “He dug it out and gave it to me. That’s what started the whole thing. I just kept collecting.”
Although the Mickey collection spread across her work area is impressive, it’s not the end of her collection.
“I’ve got gobs more at home,” Harriger said.
Mickey’s companion, Minnie, appears in Harriger’s collection but her presence is minimal.
“I’m not a fan of Minnie, just Mickey, but you know, sometimes you get both,” said Harriger.
She’s never been to Disneyland and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet Mickey.
“I hardly travel,” Harriger said, instead opting to spending time outdoors closer to home.
Despite that, she’s managed to amass a collection of salt and pepper shakers from around the world, thanks to her friends and family.
“My goal was to get one from each state, but that kind of expanded,” She said. “I have ones from Africa, England, Ireland and Germany.”
Her favorite?
“Mickey Mouse,” she said with a chuckle.
