Young farmers are the future of agriculture. They are the ones who will work the ground and produce the crops into the mid-21st Century and beyond. The young farmers of today will feed the world tomorrow. Some of these young farmers in addition to serving consumers by raising crops also serve agriculture itself through leadership positions. One such farmer is Andy Groskopf.
“I have two hats of leadership: District 8 Nebraska Corn Board director and president of Scotts Bluff County Farm Bureau,” Andy Groskopf said.
“My responsibility on the corn board is to take the check-off dollars and use them for research development and stewardship,” Groskopf said. “The check-off is one-half cent on every bushel at first point of sale inside the State of Nebraska.”
These check-off dollars are used in various ways.
“We give blender-pump grants to gas stations that want to improve their ethanol infrastructure and offer more ethanol to the retailer,” Groskopf said. “We fund different uses of corn.”
One of these uses is creative and practical.
“We’re currently funding a guy who is making bio-friendly plastics out of corn,” Groskopf said. “We also promote a lot of things with corn, like supporting young people in agriculture in college.”
Groskopf is in his second year of his first three-year governor appointed term.
“I’ve learned a lot, seen a lot, and met a lot of great people as director,” Groskopf said.
Groskopf also serves as president of Scotts Bluff County Farm Bureau.
“People think that Farm Bureau is basically insurance, but insurance is a product of the Farm Bureau Federation,” Groskopf said. “The Federation tries to have all the interests of agriculture and look out for everybody from row-crop farmers to livestock producers. We do a lot of lobbying for farmers and producers with the legislature.”
“Our Scotts Bluff County Farm Bureau has also been investing heavily into youth, like those in FFA chapters. We want them to know we’re here for them,” Groskopf said. “We involve teachers by taking grants to them and seeing what they need funding for. For example, we gave money for shop equipment to Mitchell Public Schools and provided the Minatare FFA chapter lodging at state FFA. It’s cool how we get to invest back into youth.”
As a leader in agriculture, Groskopf offers advice to fellow farmers, current ones and future ones.
“Things are tough, but hang in there. Now’s the time we need to come together, unite and work together,” Groskopf said. “We’re looking at a recession, but recessions are friends of farmers.
“China is looking at buying corn and sorghum. And once other countries are over the coronavirus they will have money and want to buy stuff to feed their people,” Groskopf said. “As long as the dollar keeps going down here, there will be more dollars for the farmers because it can cause other country’s economies to strengthen giving them more buying power for our crops and goods.”
“Vietnam, Korea and Indonesia are talking about purchasing distillers grains, along with Canada and Mexico. Canada and Mexico are our big players,” Groskopf said. “Mexico is key to Nebraska farmers, as it wants our corn and dry beans.”
Groskopf keeps up on national and foreign markets by being well-read.
“I do a lot of reading from many sources,” Groskopf said.
Groskopf is a row crop producer of corn and dry edible beans. His first crop was in 2007. He’s seen many changes in agriculture since that time. The first time he sold his corn was for 4.60/bushel, which was the cheapest corn for the first four years of his farming. Whatever the price, he does all he can to break even.
“Everybody’s break-evens are different, but basically if you can beat what your banker has on your balance sheet, that’s what you want to do,” Groskopf said. “For example, if your banker allows you $3 per bushel for stored corn, you want to sell it above that if possible.”
“I’ve been through high crop prices and cheap prices, weather conditions and trade conditions. You have to learn how to adapt to all these things. We have to embrace change, not fight it,” Groskopf said. “Like technology … if we don’t embrace it we will get forgotten about. We have to keep up on the times.”
Farming is challenging and changing, but there’s still joy to be experienced.
“My favorite thing, believe it or not, is gravity irrigation. I love good cement ditching with tubes,” Groskopf said. “I enjoy going out alone and doing it. I get to ride 4-wheelers and motorcycles. Laying out pipe and setting water is great. I can look back and see my progress each day, because tubes must be changed every 12 hours.”
He also experiences certain dislikes associated with farming.
“I dislike things I can’t control, like climate and markets,” Groskopf said. “And looking back to the beginning of my farming, I would not have formed an LLC to farm.”
He hauls his own corn and beans to town in two semi-trucks.
“I’m not required to have a CDL to haul commodities to town, but I choose to have one because I want to have it and a health card to show I’m qualified to run that piece of machinery,” Groskopf said.
This spirit of doing more than is required extends to his attitude toward his landlords.
“I rent two farms and have the two best landlords in the world; pretty lucky that way,” Groskopf said.
He says he entered farming because that’s what he grew up around.
“I farm because when I was a little kid watching my dad farm, I thought he did it for fun,” Groskopf said. “Growing up, it’s what dad did, and I’m going to do it.”
He said he wants others to know certain things about today’s farming. `
“People who don’t know anything about farming, I’m grateful for them for buying our products,” Groskopf said. “We’re growing this crop more efficiently with fewer chemicals and less fertilizers and things bad for the environment today. We’re doing more with less today because of genetic modification and other things. We do the best we can.”
He also praises his wife for her role in farming.
“My wife helps me irrigate, and does a lot of our marketing,” Groskopf said. “We’re a team. We both have our strengths and weaknesses, and we work hand-in-hand.”
You might see Groskopf and his wife occasionally cruising Scottsbluff and Gering in their prized pickup.
“We love to cruise in our original 1967 F100 pickup,” Groskopf said.
He also enjoys working on his own farm equipment. He is an educated and experienced mechanic, having earned his mechanic’s degree from WNCC. He puts this education and experience to use on the farm working on anything from pickups to sprayers to combines to tractors.
“I enjoy doing my own mechanic work,” Groskopf said.
