LINCOLN — Nebraska inventory of all hogs and pigs on June 1, 2020, was 3.85 million head, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This was up 3% from June 1, 2019, and up 1% from March 1, 2020.
Breeding hog inventory, at 440,000 head, was down 4% from June 1, 2019, but unchanged from last quarter. Market hog inventory, at 3.41 million head, was up 4% from last year, and up 1% from last quarter.
The March - May 2020 Nebraska pig crop, at 2.22 million head, was down 3% from 2019. Sows farrowed during the period totaled 200,000 head, unchanged from last year. The average pigs saved per litter was 11.10 for the March - May period, compared to 11.50 last year.
Nebraska hog producers intend to farrow 185,000 sows during the June - August 2020 quarter, down 5% from the actual farrowings during the same period a year ago. Intended farrowings for September - November 2020 are 185,000 sows, down 5% from the actual farrowings during the same period a year ago.
