ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Drastic changes in the weather have left some cattle ill in parts of New Mexico as ranchers deal with cold, dry conditions.
The latest crop report released Monday by the U.S. Agriculture Department’s statistics service said ranchers in Chaves and Union counties reported damage to plants and grass due to the recent frost.
Ranchers in Union County also indicated that some livestock were sick, most likely due to the quick changes in the weather.
Ranchers in many areas also are still hauling water to their herds, and the need for supplemental feeding has increased and is well ahead of last year.
The latest map shows prolonged dryness has resulted in the expansion of severe conditions into Catron County, while moderate drought now spans more than a quarter of the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.