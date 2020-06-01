PANHANDLE PERSPECTIVES: Landowner attitudes about efforts to address water quality in North Platte Valley

This is the second article about results of a survey of landowners in the North Platte Valley about a water quality survey of area landowners. This article focuses on attitudes about addressing water quality, and what practices are likely to protect and improve water quality. The previous article focused on attitudes and perceptions about potential water quality issues and their effects.
More than 8 in 10 local landowners who responded to a recent survey believe that good quality water is important to quality of life in their community.
And almost nine in 10 of the survey respondents believe it is their personal responsibility to help protect water quality in the North Platte Valley.
Furthermore, many of the landowners surveyed, both residential and agricultural, are already taking steps to protect water quality. On the farm, these steps include leaving crop residue, careful management of nitrogen fertilizer, and planting cover crops. Residential landowners say they are also careful in managing lawn fertilizer, as well as keeping grass clippings and yard waste out of roads, ditches and gutters.
Many of the landowners also are confident in their ability to implement practices to protect water quality, and most of those surveyed said they would be willing to change their land-management practices to improve water quality and quantity.
One-thousand landowners in the North Platte Valley, about evenly divided between agricultural and residential, were surveyed recently about their values, beliefs and behaviors related to streams, rivers and groundwater. About 180 responses were received, in line with the national average.
The survey was released by the University of Nebraska Water for Agriculture project and the North Platte Valley Local Leadership Committee. The survey was conducted to better understand the perspectives of residential and agricultural landowners. The survey asked about a range of ground and surface water issues, activities that have potential impacts on water quality, and respondents’ ideas about protecting water quality while preserving a strong agricultural economy in the valley.
The North Platte Valley Local Leadership Committee and its partners are using these results to inform and prioritize its activities. The committee is made up of irrigators, irrigation districts, local agribusinesses and ag lenders, wildlife groups, the North Platte Natural Resources District, and Extension.
The water for Agriculture Project seeks to better understand how local stakeholders can be more effectively engaged in decisions and programs that affect water for and from agriculture. Historically, these kinds of water policy decision have been made at the national, state and regional levels, with scientists and experts at the center of the discussion. The project is funded by the USDA Agriculture and Food Research Initiative (AFRI), and is working in cooperation with, and in service to four communities in Nebraska, Pennsylvania, and Arizona. Co-principal investigators are from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL), Penn State University (PSU), and Arizona State University (ASU).
One member of the Local Leadership Committee, Michael Ann Relka, agriculturalist with Western Sugar Cooperative said she was pleased overall with the survey results.
“These survey results provide a very nice snap-shot of the views surrounding water in the North Platte Valley,” Relka said. “I was pleased to see the landowner attitudes so solidly behind water quality and the willingness to address issues as they arise.”
Some key findings from the survey:
Efforts to address water quality: A huge majority, 87.5 percent of all respondents, either agreed or strongly agreed that it is their personal responsibility to help project water quality. And 82.9 percent think the quality of life in their community depends on good quality surface and groundwater. Almost two-thirds, 65.6 percent, think that people near them would expect them to protect water quality.
These attitudes translate into a willingness to take action: 52.6 percent would be willing to change their land management practices to improve water quality and quantity, and nearly half, 45.4 percent, are eager to learn more about opportunities to address water quality issues in their communities.
Most of the respondents did not think the cost of protecting water quality is too high. A minority of respondents, 27.2 percent, think investing in water quality protection puts local farms and businesses at an economic disadvantage. And a smaller percentage, 17.6 percent, think that taking action to improve water quality is too expensive for them.
Practices to address water quality: Landowners were asked whether they were using a number of practices that to address water quality, or were confident in their ability to use these practices.
Among agricultural landowners, these practices had the most affirmative responses: crop residue and tillage management; planting cover crops; split application of nitrogen fertilizer; and using slow-release forms of nitrogen fertilizer.
Among residential landowners, these practices had the most affirmative responses: Keeping grass clippings and yard waste out of roads, ditches and gutters (84.1 percent use it now; 75.4 percent very confident); properly disposing of pet waste (55.6 percent use it now; 50 percent very confident); and managing lawn fertilizer to minimize run-off (81 percent use it now; 66.1 percent very confident).
About the survey respondents:
The rural landowners in the survey owned or leased a total of 151,803 acres, an average size of 1,668 acres apiece. More than one-third of them also have off-farm employment. The average area owned by residential landowners was one-fourth acre or less. The type of ag operation varied: primarily livestock, primarily row crops; primarily hay and forage, primarily small grains, and diversified.
