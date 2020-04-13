MILLS, Wyoming – The Bureau of Reclamation will begin the annual filling of Alcova reservoir on Wednesday, April 1.
Recreationists and reservoir users are advised to take proper precautions associated with the rising reservoir level.
During April, the reservoir will rise approximately 10 feet to the summer irrigation operating level. The rate of rise will average approximately 5 inches per day. Upon reaching the summer irrigation operating level, the reservoir will remain at elevation 5498 feet plus or minus 1 foot until October 1. This increase in reservoir level will be completed by May 1 to allow deliveries to the Casper-Alcova Irrigation District canal.
