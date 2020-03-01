Aggies judge cattle at NC Classic

Livestock judging team members from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis who recently competed at the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Classic were, back row, from left, Jose De La Cruz, and Camden Wilke, both of Columbus; Grant Romshek, Adamsville, Ohio; Seth Racicky, Mason City, and Avery Bermel, Randolph. Front row, from left, Melody MacDonald, Fullerton; Bailey Johnson, Hastings; Lauren Nichols, Scottsbluff; Emily Riley, Norton, Kansas; and Matt Stichka, Mullen. (Smith / NCTA photo)