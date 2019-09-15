SIDNEY - Farm and ranch women are generating a cultural tide in American agriculture that is moving management, assets, and opportunities to a new wave of farmers across the country. At Annie’s Project courses, farm women become empowered to be better business partners or sole operators through networks and by managing and organizing critical information.
Annie’s Project is a six-week course that is a discussion-based workshop bringing women together to learn from experts in production, financial management, human resources, marketing, and the legal field. There’s plenty of time for questions, sharing, reacting and connecting with presenters and fellow participants. It’s a relaxed, fun and dynamic way to learn, grow and meet other farm and ranch women.
Whether new or experienced, understanding the five areas of agricultural risk, knowing how to analyze agricultural spreadsheets and other necessary skills are vital. Learning them in a friendly environment where questions and discussion are welcomed, allow the learning process to flourish.
Annie’s Project courses have successfully reached more than 9,000 farm and ranch women in 33 states. The next course begins on Oct. 1, from 6-9 p.m. MDT at the South Platte Natural Resources District Office, 551 Parkland Drive, in Sidney.
The cost for the course is $75 per person, which includes a workbook and support materials for all sessions. A light supper will be served before each class at 6 p.m. Course size is limited, so please register soon.
Linda, an Annie’s Project alumna says, “I took the class to gain a better understanding about agribusiness and how financial decisions impact our farm operation. I have a better understanding of balance sheets and the futures market…this class has improved communication with my spouse on concerns he works with on a daily basis.”
For more information contact Karen DeBoer, Cheyenne County Extension Educator at (308) 254-4455 or kdeboer1@unl.edu. More information can be found on the Annie’s Project website at www.AnniesProject.org.
