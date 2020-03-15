DENVER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado’s mountain snow measured slightly higher than normal for this time of year, boosting confidence that water for crops, cattle and residents will be adequate.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Colorado Snow Survey data showed the statewide snowpack at 106% of the norm between 1981 and 2010, The Denver Post reports.
There is a significant variation between snow levels in the state’s northern and southern mountains, which has been a trend over the past decade.
Forecasters anticipated that dry soil from last year’s warm, arid fall likely will reduce water in streams and rivers once snow melts.
Snowpack in Colorado’s high mountains serves as a natural reservoir, holding water until spring when rising temperatures melt snow and send water into streams and rivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.