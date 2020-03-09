Notice is hereby given that the terms of four members of the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission will expire on May 30. The Commission is seeking candidates to petition for the following openings:
—District 1 - Includes the counties of Sioux, Dawes, Box Butte and Sheridan counties. David Howell, the current District 2 grower representative has indicated he will pursue reappointment. This position will be appointed by the Governor.
—At-Large Grower Representative for Districts 1 and 2 – Includes the counties of Scotts Bluff, Sioux, Dawes, Box Butte, and Sheridan. Jeff Jenkins, the current At-Large Grower Representative for Districts 1 and 2 has indicated he will pursue reappointment. This is a Board Appointed position.
—At-Large Grower Representative for Districts 3 and 4 – Includes the counties of Banner, Kimball, Morrill, Garden, Cheyenne, Deuel and all counties east of the Panhandle. This is a Board appointed position.
—District 4 Grower Representative for District 4 – includes all counties east of the Panhandle. This position will be appointed by the Governor.
—Processor Representatives – Dave Weber, the current Processor Representative has indicated he will pursue reappointment. An additional Processor Representative opening has occurred due to Nolan Berry’s retirement. These positions will be appointed by the Governor.
Appointment of District 1 Grower Representative and Processor Representatives are made by the Governor of Nebraska. The At-Large Grower Representative appointment is made by the board.
Any candidate seeking appointment may place his or her name on the candidacy list by filing a petition with the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission. Qualified candidates include those individuals who are citizens of Nebraska, are at least 21 years of age, have been actively engaged in growing dry edible beans in Nebraska for a period of at least three years, and derive a substantial portion of their income from growing dry edible beans. Grower petitions must be accompanied by a Grower Candidate Petition signed by at least 10 resident bean growers from the district in which he or she resides.
Applications and candidate petitions may be obtain by writing or calling the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission office at 4502 Ave I, calling (308)632-1258 or emailing dryediblebeans@nebraska.gov. All petitions must be received by the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission no later than 5:00 p.m. MST on Thursday, April 9.
