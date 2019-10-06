McCOOK, Neb. (AP) - The McCook Farm, Ranch & Hemp Expo will return to the Red Willow County Fairgrounds on Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 20-21.
“We are excited to fill the fairgrounds. The McCook Farm, Ranch, & Hemp Expo is a great place to come see the newest and latest in farming and ranching technology practices,” said Darren Dale, show owner. “We are expecting over 400 vendors from 20 States, Canada and Australia.”
Hemp industry expert Brian Waldrip will be featured at the Star Expo events. Waldrip is a personal friend of Darren & Tana Dale � Owners of Star Expos. With over 20 years of experience in agriculture in multiple growing climates domestically, Brian is a leader in sustainable practices of the emerging U.S. hemp industry.
Waldrip is an active hemp farmer currently based in the four corners region of Colorado, He has unique experience to help first-time farmers be successful.
He will be covering topics including
-hemp production for CBD extraction
-hempseed oil & fiber production
-methods to maximize yields with minimal startup cost
-offer a full overview of the many ways hemp can become a consistently reliable crop as well as invigorate your local economy
“We are excited to (also) have JD Wing horse training demonstrations back both days of the show,” Dale said. “JD is the head horse trainer for the Tee Cross Ranches.”
For more information, contact Darren or Tana Dale at 866-685-0989 or info@starexpos.net or go online to www.StarExpos.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.