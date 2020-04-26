MITCHELL - The Pathfinder Irrigation District began the transfer of Inland Lakes water from Guernsey Reservoir to Lakes Alice, Winters Creek and Minatare through the Interstate Canal on April 21. Water should reach Lake Alice late on April 23 and Lake Minatare by April 24-25. The transfer is anticipated to take approximately 30 days to complete.
At this time, the District anticipates starting deliveries of early irrigation water to its customers between May 7-11, depending on the District’s ability to get laterals cleaned for delivery and the demand for water. At this time, we anticipate having water available for delivery for approximately 20 days, depending on demand and water levels in the lakes.
The Bureau of Reclamation is currently projecting a full water supply for 2020. Should conditions change the District will adjust its plans accordingly. While the water supply outlook is good, irrigators are encouraged to work with the District to manage and conserve as much water as possible. Information concerning water operations can also be found on the District’s website at www.pathfinderirrigation.com
