The 2020 Lambing and Kidding School sponsored by the Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers Association and Nebraska Extension is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25, at two locations, Chadron and Broken Bow.
In Chadron, participants can gather at the Chadron Firehall 302 West Third St. In Broken Bow, the site is Custer County Fair Grounds 44100 Memorial Dr.
Each location will have speakers in the morning and will have a farm tour in the afternoon.
Cost is $25 for non-members, $20 for members and $10 for students. The fee includes handouts and lunch. To register email ne.sheep.goat@gmail.com or Call Melissa Nicholson 308-386-8378
The school begins at 9 a.m. MST (10 a.m. Central time) with registration. The cost to attend is $25 for non-Sheep and Goat Producer members, $20 for members and $10 for students. This cost includes handouts and lunch. To preregister e-mail ne.sheep.goats@gmail.com or call Melissa Nicholson at 308-386-8378. The Nebraska Sheep & Goat Producers Association and Nebraska Extension is sponsoring the program.
Speakers and topics for the program are:
“How to Keep Ewes and Does healthy through Disease Control and Treatment” by Brian Vander Ley DVM, Great Plains Education Center, Clay Center.
“Economical Feeding for the Doe” by Dr. Steve Hart, Goat Extension Specialist, Langston University, Langston Okla.
“Economical Feeding Programs for the Ewe” by Ivan Rush, sheep producer, Scottsbluff.
“Good Sheep Management Practices” by David Ollila, Sheep Specialist, South Dakota State University, Rapid City, S.D.
“Treating Chilled Newborns, Tubing Lambs/Kids” by Dr. Regina Rankin, DVM, and Vicki Milner, Crawford Companion Animal Clinic.
Hands-on tour topics include: Care of the young “bum” lamb and goat; body condition scoring of ewes and does; and when and how to assist difficult births.
The Chadron tour will take place at Connie Moore’s Farm, 61 Goffena Rd, Chadron. The Broken Bow tour is at Beth and Hannah Smith’s Farm, 44306 Road, Broken Bow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.