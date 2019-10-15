LINCOLN – The Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation awarded 10 teachers with funds in support of agricultural education and FFA programs in Nebraska. Minatare High School instructor Nicole Sorensen were among them.
“All 10 teachers are committed to making a difference in rural Nebraska,” said Megahn Schafer, executive director of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation. “We’re proud to support this year’s winners and their contributions to their classrooms and communities.”
Recipients are all agricultural education teachers in their first through fifth year of teaching. Teachers are eligible for increasing awards each year. As the teachers’ impact grows in the classroom, in their FFA chapters, and in their communities each year, the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation aims to recognize and support their efforts.
The 10 recipients of the scholarships are Kathryn Arp, Bishop Neumann High School; Jacob Goldfuss, Sandy Creek Public Schools; Kate Grimes, Axtell Community School; Blair Hartman, Ansley Public Schools; Hannah Horak, Shelton High School; Brian Johnson, Litchfield Public Schools; Lacey Jo Peterson, Riverside Public Schools; Morgan Schwartz, Stanton Community Schools; Nicole Sorensen, Minatare High School; Macie Wippel, Kearney Public Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.