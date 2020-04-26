LINCOLN, NE (April 10, 2020) - The Nebraska Cattlemen Board of Directors decided due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic currently affecting Nebraska and the United States, to cancel the Nebraska Cattlemen 2020 Midyear Meeting in Clay Center and Hastings June 10 & 11.
“While we are deeply disappointed to cancel this year’s Midyear Meeting, the Board of Directors agreed it was a prudent decision for the health and wellness of Nebraska Cattlemen members and all Nebraskans statewide,” said Ken Herz, Nebraska Cattlemen President.
Despite the cancellation, the Board of Directors realizes the business of the Association and our members need to continue. Therefore the 6 Nebraska Cattlemen policy committees - Animal Health and Nutrition, Brand and Property Rights, Education and Research, Marketing and Commerce, Natural Resources and Environment and Taxation - will occur via webinar on June 9 & 10. Information on webinar registration and participation is being developed and will available in the next few weeks.
