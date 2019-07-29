LINCOLN — The Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division is reminding trucking companies and other motor carriers that it is free and simple to update MCS 150 DOT information through the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
“We’ve received some questions recently about the process to update DOT information so we want to clear up any misconceptions or confusion about this free and easy process,” said Captain Gerry Krolikowski, Commander of NSP Carrier Enforcement.
Carriers are required to update their company’s information every two years. The process is free and only takes a short time to complete, using the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration website.
Companies can update this information by going to https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov. Hover over “Registration” and select “Update Your Registration” to begin, then follow the steps to update your MCS 150 form. Users that do not have a portal account can create one before updating the information.
Here’s how to determine if it’s time to file an update: The last two digits on your DOT number indicate the year and month to file an update.
—If the second-to-last digit is even, you are required to file an update in even-numbered years. If the second-to-last digit is odd, you are required to file an update in odd-numbered years.
— The last digit corresponds to the month that the update is required. For instance: 1 means January, 2 means February, continuing through 0, which means October.
Anyone with questions or concerns can reach out to the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division at 402-417-0105.