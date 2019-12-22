CHADRON — The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District (UNWNRD) will again partner with Chadron State College (CSC) and C.F. Coffee Family Foundation to hold the fifth annual Range Day at the Student Center on the CSC Campus on Jan. 16th, 2020. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. in the Scottsbluff Room of the CSC Student Center.
“The planning committee has pulled together another line up of great speakers on several range related topics and anyone interested in protecting or improving their range health is encouraged to attend” stated Nevin Price, UNWNRD Natural Resources Coordinator.
The Range Day is a one-day, educational event with speakers on everything from prescribed burning and long-range weather forecasts, to range monitoring technology and drones. There will be a free lunch, provided by the C.F. Coffee Family Foundation and many other local sponsors. UNWNRD was also awarded a Nebraska Environmental Trust Grant to improve this already successful event.
In addition to the educational opportunities provided by the UNWNRD Range Day, there will also be many local vendors in attendance for networking opportunities as well as door prizes and other giveaways. There is no cost to anyone interested in attending but RSVPs are required for lunch.
For more information or to RSVP contact Price at price@unwnrd.org or 308-432-6190.
