On-farm research update meeting Feb. 27 at Alliance

Farm operators and agronomists are invited to attend the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network research results update meeting Feb. 27 at Alliance.
The meeting will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., including lunch, at Knight Museum & Sandhills Center, 908 Yellowstone Ave.
The program is free and includes lunch, but preregistration is requested by Feb. 25 for meal planning purposes. To preregister call Box Butte County Extension office at 308-762-5616, or the On-Farm Research Network’s office in Lincoln at 402-624-8030 (or e-mail onfarm@unl.edu).
Registration check-in begins at 8:30 a.m.
The Alliance meeting is one of a series of meetings across Nebraska, where crop production-related information from over 120 on-farm research projects conducted on Nebraska farms by Nebraska farmers in partnership with University of Nebraska faculty will be shared with producers. These research projects cover products, practices, and new technologies that impact farm productivity and profitability.
Research projects to be discussed will include: dry bean population and variety studies using direct harvest; variable rate seeding; tools for side-dress nitrogen management; precision seed and fertilizer application; starter fertilizer; fungicide applications; row spacing; planting populations; cover crops; seed treatments; project SENSE (crop canopy sensor directed in-season nitrogen application) and more.
Certified Crop Advisor Credits are applied for and pending upon approval.
The Nebraska On-Farm Research Network is a statewide, on-farm research program that addresses critical farmer questions about production, profitability and natural resources. Growers take an active role in the on-farm research project sponsored by Nebraska Extension in partnership with the Nebraska Corn Growers Association, the Nebraska Corn Board, the Nebraska Soybean Checkoff, and the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission.
To learn more about the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network and how to participate, visit https://cropwatch.unl.edu/farmresearch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.