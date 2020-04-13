MILLS, Wyo. – Releases from Glendo Reservoir to will begin on March 24. The Glendo release will start on the morning of March 24 at 250 cubic feet per second (cfs) and increase to 1000 cfs to fill Guernsey Reservoir to its summer operating pool of 4412 by March 27. The Glendo release will then be scaled back to maintain Guernsey Reservoir at its summer operating range of 4411 feet to 4413 feet.
Releases from Guernsey Reservoir to the North Platte River will begin on March 27. The Guernsey release will start on the morning of March 27 and increase to 500 cubic feet per second (cfs). The Guernsey release is expected to be increased again in early April to a flow of 1,500 cfs and maintained at that rate throughout the month. Irrigation diversions have not started yet, but releases are being made to prepare for runoff. The magnitude of these flows is not unusual, but the timing is roughly three-four weeks earlier than normal. These steps are being taken to make room for the snowmelt runoff that is expected to come into the Bureau of Reclamation’s North Platte Reservoirs over the next few weeks. Moving water downstream below Guernsey Reservoir now will reduce the peak of downstream flows that would be experienced otherwise. Reclamation is coordinating with other Federal, state, and local officials regarding reservoir levels and river flows.
