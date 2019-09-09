Nebraska Farm Bureau teaser

Jay Reiners operates his John Deere tractor while cultivating soybeans in Juniata, Nebraska, in 2015. Stats for 2017 show that many counties in eastern Nebraska with lots of soybean production saw their exports fall, while counties in the beef-heavy Sand Hills fared better.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri is investing $6.5 million in its statewide network of agriculture research centers.

The university announced Friday that the investment is in the Missouri Agriculture Experiment Stations operated by the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources. The stations research plants, animals and natural resources with ideas developed in labs and transfers them to fields.

Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said the university is trying to help farmers and ranchers be competitive nationally and internationally.

