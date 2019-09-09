COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri is investing $6.5 million in its statewide network of agriculture research centers.
The university announced Friday that the investment is in the Missouri Agriculture Experiment Stations operated by the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources. The stations research plants, animals and natural resources with ideas developed in labs and transfers them to fields.
Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said the university is trying to help farmers and ranchers be competitive nationally and internationally.
