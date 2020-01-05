At present, ethanol production and livestock feed are two of the main uses for Nebraska corn. This arrangement, known as “Nebraska’s Golden Triangle” has proved to be a powerful economic engine for the state — but what are the other ways we could be using the same corn kernels to grow our economy and improve our world?
Dr. Mark Wilkins asks himself this question every day.
As the very first Nebraska Corn Checkoff Presidential Chair, a faculty position at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Wilkins focuses on discovering and developing new ways to bring value to corn.
The Nebraska Corn Board endowed Dr. Wilkins’ position under the Industrial Agricultural Products Center — which is comprised of UNL faculty and staff. The mission of the IAPC is to improve the agricultural economy by developing new uses for biological materials. The organization devotes resources to help companies develop and commercialize agricultural materials such as corn, sorghum, and soybeans — often for products that are not food-related.
A New Future
for Corn Fiber
Right now Wilkins and his colleagues at the IAPC are focusing on corn fiber. Most ethanol and bioplastic production processes target the starch of the corn kernel, while the fiber is typically used in feed for cattle and other livestock.
He believes by finding ways to use corn fiber in the production of more valuable commodities such as chemicals or other products, the IAPC could raise the value of the whole corn kernel – in turn, raising markets for Nebraska’s corn farmers.
The Renewable Plastics Revolution
According to Wilkins, many parts of the world are already experiencing a high demand for renewable plastics that are sourced from biological materials instead of nonbiodegradable polymers made using petroleum.
“And corn,” he said, “as a fairly readily available feedstock to feed those biological processes, will have a major role to play in producing those types of renewable plastics.”
In the past decade, Brazil has made strides to grow the bioplastics industry in South America. Companies producing bioplastics in Brazil use sugar cane, but cornstarch is the least expensive sugar source in the U.S. – which means the U.S. bioplastics industry centers around corn.
Instead of viewing international developments as an obstacle, Dr. Wilkins views them as opportunities for Nebraska.
“I think if the demand keeps increasing, we can convince [companies] to come to Nebraska and use cornstarch instead. It’s actually a very simple change on the front end.”
