Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING EXTENDED. ISOLATED STRONG WIND GUSTS TO NEAR 60 MPH POSSIBLE THROUGH 5 AM SUNDAY MORNING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SUNDAY... * TIMING...THROUGH MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. * WINDS...WEST 30 TO 45 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH. * IMPACTS...MAINLY TO TRANSPORTATION. TRAVEL WILL BE HAZARDOUS FOR LIGHT WEIGHT AND HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES, INCLUDING CAMPING AND TRACTOR TRAILERS. THERE WILL BE AN ELEVATED RISK FOR BLOW OVERS ALONG NORTH TO SOUTH ORIENTED ROADS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH OR GUSTS OF 58 MPH OR MORE CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE. &&