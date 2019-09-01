FILE - In this May 27, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pose for a photo prior to their meeting at Akasaka Palace, Japanese state guest house, in Tokyo. Japan’s defense spending is expected to set a new record next year as the country strengthens its military alliance with the U.S. and buys expensive American weapons amid threats from China and North Korea. Under pressure from Trump, Japan has been buying costly military equipment as a way of reducing the U.S. trade deficit while bolstering defense cooperation.