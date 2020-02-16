Three Scottsbluff High School graduates were recognized at the 2019 FFA Convention and Expo, in Indianapolis, Indiana in November. Tyler Aschenbrenner, Payton Flower and Ethan Aschenbrenner were among 4,353 FFA members recognized as American FFA Degree recipients.
The Degree is given to those who have demonstrated the highest level of commitment to FFA and have achieved significant accomplishments in their supervised agricultural experiences. The requirements to earn the degree are lengthy and it is awarded to less than one percent of FFA members, making it one of the organization’s most prestigious honors
In addition to their certificates, the recipients received a gold American FFA Degree key.
All three students were involved in the Scotts Bluff County FFA chapter prior to graduating in 2018. Flower now attends school at the University of Nebraska — Lincoln, and the Aschenbrenners are attending the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.