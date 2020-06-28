USDA monthly cattle on feed report places this month to be the second highest June 1 inventory since the beginning of the USDA’s cattle on feed reports in 1996, but slightly below 2019 data.
Cattle and calves on feed: for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.7 million head on June 1, 2020. The inventory was slightly below June 1, 2019. This is the second highest June 1 inventory since the series began in 1996.
Placements: in feedlots during May totaled 2.04 million head, 1 percent below 2019. Net placements were 1.97 million head. During May, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 375,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 305,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 485,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 532,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 235,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 105,000 head.
Marketings: of fed cattle during May totaled 1.50 million head, 28 percent below 2019. Marketings were the lowest for May since the series began in 1996.
Other disappearance: totaled 66,000 head during May, 8 percent below 2019.
