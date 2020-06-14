According to the USDA’s June 7 crop report data, Nebraska crops remain in good condition and ahead of last years percent planted and percent emerged data.
Corn
The USDA reports 100% of this years crop to be planted as of June 7 and significantly ahead of last years percentage of crops emerged. According to data, 95% of the corn which has been planted has emerged, compared to last years data which was 19% less than June 7, 2020 numbers. According to the June 8 crop report, the majority of corn planted across the state is in good condition, 63% of the corn is in good condition, 20% of in excellent condition, 16% in fair condition and 1% in poor condition.
Soybeans
According to the June 7 crop report, 98% of soybeans have been planted in the state, ahead of last years data by 23%. The USDA reports 85% of the soybeans planted have emerged, also ahead of last years data, by 35%. Of this years soybean crop, 65% percent is reportedly in good condition, 17% in excellent condition, 16% in fair condition, 1% in poor condition and 1% in very poor condition.
Sorghum
According to the USDA, 93% of Nebraska’s sorghum has been planted, ahead of last year by 44%. Data places 86% of sorghum in good condition, 4% in excellent condition, 9% in fair condition and 1% in poor condition.
Winter Wheat
Reportedly, 67% of this years winter wheat is headed, only 5% further along than last years data. Data shows, 59% of winter wheat across the state is in good condition, 7% in excellent condition, 22% in fair condition, 10% in poor condition and 2% in very poor condition.
Pasture and Range condition
The majority of Nebraska pasture and range land is considered to be in good condition, according the USDA data, 69% of land is in good condition, 8% in excellent condition, 17% in fair condition, 4% in poor condition and 2% in very poor condition.
Topsoil and Subsoil moisture condition
According to the USDA, topsoil moisture condition data places 2% of Nebraska topsoil to have a surplus of moisture, 76% to have adequate moisture, 19% with short moisture levels and 3% with very short moisture levels.
According to USDA data, 3% of subsoil has surplus moisture levels, 83% with adequate moisture, 12% with short moisture levels and 2% with very short moisture levels.
