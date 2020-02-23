Researchers at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are working to develop an automated system that will use a network of sensors in farmers’ fields to predict the likelihood of an outbreak of Cercospora leaf spot (CLS), a disease that has the potential to cause severe damage to sugar beets.
Western Sugar Cooperative has agreed to help fund a UNL project at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center at Scottsbluff. The one-year project is led by Plant Pathologist Dr. Bob Harveson, Water and Irrigation Management Specialist Dr. Xin Qiao, and Dr. Wei-zhen Liang at the research center.
Cercospora leaf spot has long been problematic to sugar beet production throughout the eastern and Great lakes production areas of the United States. In western Nebraska, it has been sporadic, but not a consistent issue. However, when it does occur, it can be very destructive.
Development of Cercospora leaf spot depends strongly on very specific environmental conditions, including periods of high humidity or extended leaf wetness (more than 11 hours) and warm temperatures (higher than 60 degrees Fahrenheit at night and 80-90 degrees during day). Without these conditions, disease spread and damage to beet crops is greatly reduced or inhibited.
This made CLS an excellent candidate for a forecasting system, which was successfully created and implemented more than 20 years ago by UNL’s Eric Kerr and Albert Weiss. The system itself still works and is used, but it is also labor and time consuming, because it requires workers to retrieve the information manually from fields each week.
Leveraging the rapid development of inexpensive sensors and wireless communications, it is now possible to apply Internet of Things (IoT) technology to switch the current CLS forecasting system from manual to automatic.
The Irrigation and Digital Ag Lab of Panhandle Research and Extension Center has been prototyping an IoT platform that is able to transmit and process real-time sensor data. Currently, the platform includes two IoT communication gateways, and an in-house programmed website (http://phrec-irrigation.com/).
Each of the two gateways can receive data from thousands of sensors (ideally within a range of 5 to 10 miles) in real-time. Therefore, telemetry provided by IoT costs significantly less than telemetry by either cellular or satellite.
The project that has been funded by the Western Sugar Cooperative will use this platform to monitor air temperature, relative humidity, and leaf wetness in farmers’ fields, process the data, and perform calculations in real time to produce daily values indicating the likelihood of Cercospora infection, using methodology developed by Kerr and Weiss.
The outcome of this project will provide an automatic mechanism utilizing the same CLS forecast system currently in place for sugarbeet growers in Scotts Bluff County.
Besides immediate benefits to the g rowers, the project will also assist the Gering High School STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) program. It will develop hardware and software for a program led by GHS teacher Justin Reinmuth that had won the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.