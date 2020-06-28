According to the June 21 USDA Crop Report, the majority of crops continue to be in good condition throughout the 2020 growing season, as winter wheat harvest begins.
Corn
According to the USDA June 21 crop report, majority of corn planted across the state remains in good condition with data placing 56% of the crop to be in good condition, up 2% from last week, with 21% in fair condition, 18% in excellent condition, 4% in poor condition and 1% in very poor condition. Of corn planted in the state, data shows this years corn crop to have not yet reached the silking stage.
Soybeans
As of June 21, the USDA reports 100% of Nebraska’s soybeans to be planted, 5% ahead of last years data, of soybeans planted, according to the USDA 96% of the crop has emerged, 2% ahead of last years data and up 14% from last weeks crop report. According the USDA, 16% of the soybean crop has bloomed, 16% further along than 2019 reports. Data places 61% of soybeans to be in good condition, 19% in fair condition, 16% in excellent condition, 3% in poor condition and 1% in very poor condition.
Sorghum
According to the USDA, 100% of sorghum has been planted across the state, 12% ahead of last years planting data and 3% further along than last weeks crop report. Of the sorghum planted across the state, the USDA reports 2% of the crop to be headed, 2% down from 2019 crop report data. This weeks sorghum condition remains in good standing, according to the USDA 73% of the crop is in good condition, 18% in fair condition, 7% in excellent condition and 2% in poor condition. The USDA reports sorghum condition to be relatively higher than last weeks data, 22% higher than June 14 crop report info.
Winter Wheat
The USDA reports 96% of this years winter wheat to be headed, 5% ahead of last years data. Of winter wheat headed in the state, 52% has been harvested, 4% further along than 2019 crop report info. Winter wheat in the state remains in good condition, 58% of the crop is in good condition, 25% in fair condition, 10% in poor condition, 4% in excellent condition and 3% in poor condition, all values significantly higher than last weeks winter wheat condition data.
Oats
According to USDA crop report, 84% of oats in the state have headed, 34% further along than 2019 crop report info. Oats planted in the state have remained in similar condition to last weeks data with 57% in good condition, 31% in fair condition, 7% in excellent condition, 4% in poor condition and 1% in very poor condition.
Pasture and Range condition
Pasture and range condition in the state of Nebraska, as reported by the USDA, places 66% of range and pasture in good condition, 20% in fair condition, 6% in poor condition, 5% in excellent condition and 3% in very poor condition.
Moisture Condition
As of June 21, the USDA reports 59% of topsoil to have adequate moisture levels, 30% to have short topsoil moisture levels, 8% very short moisture levels and 3% surplus moisture. Subsoil moisture condition, as reported by the USDA is in good standing, with 72% of subsoil to have adequate moisture values, 4% very short moisture values and 3% surplus moisture levels.
