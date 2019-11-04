WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A new government report shows Kansas growers are on track with planting next year’s winter wheat crop.
The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that 88% of the wheat is now in the ground in Kansas. That is ahead of the 75% planted at this time last year and near the 65% average.
The weekly snapshot shows farmers have harvested 74% of their corn crops along with 56% of the soybeans and 51% of the sorghum crops in the state.
