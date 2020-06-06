70th Anniversary

Anniversary Howard and Imogene Briggs We'd like to share with you the joy and excitement of Howard and Imogene Briggs' 70th Wedding Anniversary. They happy couple was married on June 11th, 1950 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. To celebrate this special occasion we invite you to join us for a card shower to honor the couple. Please send congratulations and well wishes to Howard and Imogene at Monument Rehab & Care Center, 111 W. 36th St, Scottsbluff, NE. 69361

