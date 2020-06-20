Alice and Kenneth Shriver

Alice and Kenneth Shriver

Alice and Kenneth Shriver have the pleasure of announcing their 66th anniversary on June 19th, 2020. They were married on this date in 1954 in Hastings, Nebraska. Cards of congratulations may be sent to: Heritage Estates, 2325 Lodge Drive, Gering, NE 69341.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.