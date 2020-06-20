Andrew & Brittany James

Andrew & Brittany James will be celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary on June 21, 2020. They were married in Cheyenne, WY on June 21, 2002. If you wish to send cards of congratulations, please send them to: 1905 Avenue K, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

