Anniversary Robert and Florence Gifford Bob and Florence (Hanlon) were married on June 16, 1950 at St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Mitchell, Nebraska. They lived and raised their children on the family farm in Banner County. They have been blessed with 4 children, 10 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren. Please join their family in honoring them with a card shower. Cards of congratulations will reach them at 1810 N Street, Gering, NE 69341.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.