Anniversary Mike & Lois Hammack Mike and Lois Hammack will be celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary today, Sunday, April 26, 2020. They were married April 26, 1970 at First United Methodist Church. Her sister Linda (Brad) Staman would like to honor them with a card shower. Cards may be sent to: 1545 P Street, Gering, NE 69341. They have one son Pat (Julie) Hammack and three grandsons Kaleb, Mitchell and Dylan Hammack.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.