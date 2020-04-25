Anniversary Mike & Lois Hammack Mike and Lois Hammack will be celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary today, Sunday, April 26, 2020. They were married April 26, 1970 at First United Methodist Church. Her sister Linda (Brad) Staman would like to honor them with a card shower. Cards may be sent to: 1545 P Street, Gering, NE 69341. They have one son Pat (Julie) Hammack and three grandsons Kaleb, Mitchell and Dylan Hammack.
