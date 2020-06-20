ANNIVERSARY

Anniversary John and Alice (Clark) Tuttle John and Alice (Clark) Tuttle celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married on June 19, 1960 in the First United Methodist Church in Scottsbluff where they remain members today. Their positively delightful children, Julie and Allan, would like to honor them with a card shower. Cards and well wishes may be sent to: 415 W. 36th St, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

