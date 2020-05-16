Anniversary

Anniversary Steve and Cyndie Schwartz Steve and Cyndie Schwartz will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on May 23, 2020. Their love for each other is still very evident and they are loved by their 4 children(Kerri, Tory, Travis and Brooke) and 8 Grand-children(Zac, Emma, Victoria, Trevor, Ashtyn, Sam, Charlie and Henry) . In complying with Covid-19 recommendations please help us honor them with a card shower. Cards and well wishes can be sent to 1800 Kings Road, Gering, NE 69341.

