Anniversary Jerry and Jeanne Steele Jerry and Jeanne Steele will be celebrating their 40th Wedding Anniversary Monday, June 8, 2020. They were married June 8, 1980 at the United Methodist Church in Potter. Their children and grandchildren would like to honor them with a card shower. Please send cards to help them celebrate to: P.O. Box 192, Potter, NE 69156.

