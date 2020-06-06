Anniversary Ron and Connie Hubbard Ronald and Connie (Segelke) Hubbard will celebrate their 40th Wedding Anniversary on June 14, 2020. They were married at Bayard Church of Christ in Bayard, Nebraska on June 14,1980. They have three daughters Candace (James) Fisher, Nichole (Jose) Perez, and Kayla (Trenton) Castle. They have 7 grandchildren, Paige, Silas, Joshua Fisher, Dessirae and Dominic Perez and William and Warren Castle. The couple raised their family in Bayard. The family requests cards of celebration be sent to 10684 US 26 Bayard, NE 69334.

