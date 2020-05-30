Anniversary Chad & Melissa Schneider Chad and Melissa Schneider will be celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary on June 3, 2020. Their daughters; Paige and Aria, together with the families of Rodney and Sandy Schneider, Patti and the late Dallas Larsen, wish to congratulate them. May they be blessed with many future years of happiness together.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.