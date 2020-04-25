Anniversary Roy & Roxann McCarty Mr. And Mrs. Roy McCarty are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary sunday april 23rd. They were married in alliance nebraska april 23rd 1980. They moved to bridgeport were they started a family. They have two beautiful kids and 7 wonderful grandchildren. We ask that you shower them in cards to help celebrate 40 years for this amazing couple! Please send card of congratulations to them at: P.O. Box 293, Bridgeport, NE 69336.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.