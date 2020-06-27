Anniversary Ron and Paula Johnson Dr. Ron and Paula Johnson of Banner County will be celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on July 7, 1970, in the First Presbyterian Church in Loup City, Nebraska. Their daughters, Jill Johnson and Jodie and her husband Brian Goldie, and grandsons Thoran and Rowan of Belle Plaine, MN, would like to honor them with a card shower. Well wishes may be sent to 1052 Rd 23, Bushnell, NE 69128.

